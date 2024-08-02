Don’t intimidate traders – Brigadier General to custom officers

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Bolgatanga, Aug. 02, GNA – Brigadier General Zibrim Bawah Ayorrogo, the Commissioner of the

Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has admonished customs officers

against imitating members of the public in their line of duty.

Speaking in an interview with the media on the sidelines of a working visit to the Upper East

Region, Brigadier General Ayorrogo, urged the staff to remain professional in ensuring tax

compliance among traders and avoid activities that promote fear among cross border traders.

Instead, he underscored the need for the officers to intensify education to encourage traders

and other relevant stakeholders to willingly honour their tax obligations instead of invading

them.

“Do not harass the traders, be professional. I also want the people to be law abiding, pay the

taxes because it is the taxes that we use in developing our country,” he said.

The Commissioner was in the region as part of activities to interact with the staff and

experience first-hand information about the challenges confronting their operations and how to

address them.

He was being accompanied by Mr Peter Antobre Ofori, the Deputy Commissioner in charge of

Preventive, Chief Revenue Officer Johnson Menlah Yankey, the Head of Temporary Admission,

Principal Revenue Officer, Mr Joshua Quartey, the Commission’s Secretariat and Senior Revenue

Officer, as well as Ms Mawushie Adotey, the Communication and Public Affairs.

The Commissioner commended the staff of the Upper East Region for exhibiting professionalism

and exceeding their collection targets in the past few years, encouraged them to remain

steadfast in helping the country rake in the needed revenue for development.

He, however, expressed worry about the porous nature of the country’s borders particularly

those in the region and noted that it had over the years affected the amount of revenue

collected.

Brigadier General Ayorrogo revealed that plans were advanced to build the capacities of staff on

modern operations to strengthen interagency cooperation, identify hotspots, smuggling routes

and provide improved border protection.

He said some of the collections did not have scanners, which issue were currently being

discussed to ensure that scanners were secured for the thorough scanning of all that came in or

went out, in this era of jihadist activities.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

