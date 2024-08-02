Make STEM Education a priority in various stages of learning -Manager

By Gladys Abakah/ Faustina Mensah

Takoradi, Aug. 2, GNA – Mr Emmanuel Kwamina Salia, Regional Manager of the Catholic Education Unit for Western Region, has called on stakeholders to make Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education a priority at all levels of the education process.

He indicated that practical knowledge was what would broaden the skills, talents and capabilities of students, hence the need to equip the younger ones with the requisite practical tuition.

Mr Salia made the call at the 10th graduation ceremony of St. John Paul II School in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region.

“It is about time we shifted our attention from theoretical teaching and the speaking of big grammar and focus on what would develop the child and the country”, he noted.

The ceremony was on the theme: “Empowering little champions: The role of stakeholders in building STEM education in Ghana.”

Ms Sarah Buaka, Guest Speaker, urged parents to encourage their wards to enroll in technical and vocational institutions, to build on the talents and skills they have, rather than focusing only on secondary schools.

“Parents know what your wards take interests in and help them build upon it,” she encouraged.

Ms Francisca Arthur Sosavi, Headmistress, Ketan Basic School, who chaired the programme,congratulated the graduands for persevering through their education.

To the KG pupils, she encouraged them to keep studying hard in order to attain greater heights in the future and entreated the JHS leavers to approach their second cycle schooling with a serious mindset as that would prepare them for great achievements and opportunities in future.

Ms Sosavi urged them to live morally upright lives, while they waited for their results and if possible learn a trade to broaden their knowledge and skills.

Mr. Joseph Blay, Headmaster of the School, expressed satisfaction and joy seeing the successful journey embarked on by the students and urged them to study hard, as education was the greatest treasure one could possess.

He called on parents and guardians to keep on supporting their wards in every way possible as they were the future of the nation Ghana.

The graduation ceremony had students displayed their talents through choreography, cultural dance and tradition, poetry recitals in different local and foreign languages and exhibitions among others activities.

Out-going prefects and other brilliant students were awarded for excellence in their pursuit for knowledge.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

