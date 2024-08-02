Let’s position Ghana to harness opportunities in the mining sector—Abu Jinapor 

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, Aug. 02, GNA – The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, says the landscape of the mining industry is evolving rapidly, therefore, Ghana must position herself strategically, to harness the opportunities in the dynamic sector.

The Minister underscored the need for the country to develop innovative measures that would promote sustainable mining practices, while protecting the environment and contributing to national development.

The Lands Minister made these remarks during the 8th Biennial International Mining and Mineral Conference in Tarkwa on Thursday.

The event was hosted by the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), under the Chairmanship of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Richard Amankwah.

The Minister emphasised the significance of harnessing the power of innovation that could maximise efficiency, reduce waste, and create a knowledge-driven mining sector.

“It is by the power of technology that Ghana can address the historical environmental and social challenges associated with mining, promote energy efficiency and build a circular economy.

“It is through innovation that we can increase production and add more value to the minerals we produce,” Mr Jinapor pointed out.

The Minister noted that the conference had created a unique platform for all stakeholders to examine some of the most important issues in the mining industry, particularly the role of technology and innovation in building a green, sustainable, and safe mining industry.

It is an invitation to all, particularly industry players and academia to assess past and current mining practices, vis-à-vis the industry we seek to build,” he said, adding: “It is a call to broaden our frontiers, and scale up research to develop affordable and innovative technologies to promote green and sustainable mining and mineral processing”.

Speaking on the topic:” Critical Minerals: Ghana’s Preparedness for Value Addition,” Mr Jinapor said it was crucial to look critically at the role mineral resources play in green energy transition and position it well to ensure sustainable low-carbon economy.

The Ministry, he said, was in the final stages of laying before Parliament a Legislative Instrument, pursuant to section 28 of the Ghana Integrated Aluminum Development Corporation Act, 2018 (Act 976), to restrict the export of bauxite in its raw state.

He was hopeful that the L.I would be passed before the end of the current Parliament on 6th January, 2025.

The Minister announced that his outfit was concluding negotiations with the majority shareholder of Ghana Manganese Company, and that very soon the President of the Republic would cut the sod for work to begin on a US$450 million manganese refinery at Nsuta.

The refinery, he explained, would upgrade the quality of Ghana’s manganese from the current 27% to about 40%, which would lead to the production and export of various refined products.

Some products expected to be produced include battery grade manganese, a key component for batteries production for electric vehicles and energy storage systems.

“We must invest in infrastructure, technology, and human capital to support the development of a robust minerals value chain,” he stated.

In that regard, the Minister said institutions such as the University of Mines and Technology should continue to promote research and development, and institute appropriate skills and training programmes to produce the requisite capacities and facilities necessary to build and manage processing plants to add value to the critical minerals the country produce.

“Ghana is, indeed, prepared for value addition to our critical minerals, and this preparedness rests on collaboration, innovation, and sustainable practices,” he added.

He, therefore, urged all stakeholders to work together to unlock the full potential of the mineral wealth and ensuring prosperity for all Ghanaians.

This year’s forum was on the theme, “Innovations in Mining and Mineral Processing: Expanding the Frontiers of Mining Technology”.

The event brought together policymakers, engineers, scientists, researchers, business executives, students, and other stakeholders to discuss critical issues in the mining sector.

