GJA inaugurates nine-member committee for 28th Awards ceremony

By Muniratu Akweley Issah

Accra, Aug. 2, GNA – The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has inaugurated a nine-member

Committee for the 28th GJA Awards.

The Awards was established to recognise excellence in Journalism and celebrate journalists,

who have proven their worth in the year under review.

The Committee is chaired by Mr George Ramsey Benamba, Chief Editor, Ghana News Agency.

The members are Ms Jamila Akweley Okertchiri, Editor, Daily Guide Network, Loretta

Vanderpuye, Regional Director, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation Obonu FM/TV, Joana Afua

Mensah, News Editor, United Television (UTV), and Isaac Yeboah, Editor, Myjoyonline.com.

The rest are William A. Aseidu, Head of News, 3FM and Co-host Sunrise Morning Show on TV3,

Nana Kofi Acquah, International Photojournalist, Michael Quaye, Deputy News Editor, Daily

Graphic, and Isaac Nuamah Yeboah, News Director, Atinka Media Village.

The Committee is expected to review nominations and select winners based on merit, accuracy,

and impact.

Mr Albert Dwumfour, President of GJA, charged the Committee to be responsible and uphold

the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and fairness in the selection process.

“There is no doubt that these Awards will honour the outstanding work of media professionals,

who have demonstrated exceptional journalism, creativity, and dedication to truth and good

story telling,” he said.

The President said the media had a critical role to play in shaping public opinion, holding

leaders accountable and ensuring transparency in governance.

Mr Dwumfour said as the 2024 election was fast approaching, it was necessary to ensure factchecking and debunk misinformation, saying, “In an era where fake news, polarising narratives and disinformation spread like wildfire, it is, therefore, important for the media to remain alert and fact check what comes through to them.”

He urged the media to ensure transparency in the electoral process, adding that the media had

the power to influence voter behaviour, and hold leaders accountable which, he noted, came

with a great responsibility.

Mr Benamba, the Committee Chairman, expressed the Committee ’s commitment to ensuring

professionalism in the discharge of its duties.

“On behalf of the Committee, l promise that we will use all the powers under our purview to

ensure that the work is professionally executed, and we call for cooperation from the GJA and

the public to enable us to execute our work professionally,” he said.

The 28th GJA Awards is on the theme: “75 years of excellence in Journalism: The Role of the

Media in Democratic Governance and Elections.”

The GJA announced that MTN Ghana had stepped up efforts to sponsor the 2024 Awards and

called on other institutions and corporate bodies to support the Awards.

This year’s Awards coincides with the 75th anniversary of the Association.

The Committee will select winners in 36 Award categories for honours at this year’s event

scheduled to take place at the Accra International Conference Centre on September 28, 2024.

Among the categories is the Akoto Ampaw Award for Democracy and Good Governance, which

the GJA announced last year to honour the memory of the late private legal practitioner for his

dedication to the protection and promotion of media freedom.

