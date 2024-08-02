Keta: Fisherfolks lament over poor catch after closed season

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR), Aug. 2, GNA – Some fisherfolks at Keta in the Volta Region have lamented poor catch after a closed fishing season that ended on July 31.

According to them, the closed season that halted all fishing activities was expected to have produced positive results by recording bumper catches after 31 days.

Mr Kadzaka Tete-Dzogbla, a fisherman at Tetekope, a suburb of Keta in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency, stated that all efforts overnight to have a massive catch have yielded no result.

“Since the fishing season is over, we expected to have enough catch, but the opposite is the case, so, we do not know the importance of the closed fishing season if we cannot have any good catch,” he stated.

Mr Tete-Dzogbla stated that though many fisherfolks used the season to repair damaged canoes and nets, many did not have any other business since the sea remained the only source of livelihood for several families along the coasts of Keta.

He suggested that the closed season should be held either in May or August in subsequent years, stating that July was a major season for fishing activities so the authorities should consider the change to alleviate the losses fisherfolks encountered.

Madam Ami Hafianyo, a fishmonger, told the GNA that due to the little harvest, the price of fish at the seashore was expensive.

“I can tell you that the closed season is needles, what do we get out of this, we did not even receive the relief items that were distributed to others,” she opined.

However, Mr Seth Agbokede, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana National Canoe Fishermen Council, stated that the period was to enhance the capacity to improve fish productivity, maintain and conserve the sea, and protect the aquatic animals for better replenishment.

The closed fishing season, which commenced on Monday, July 1 has ended on Wednesday, July 31 for all canoes and inshore fishers, whilst industrial trawlers are expected to observe the period for one more month, which would end on August 31.

The official ceremony to resume fishing activities was held at Ada-Akplabanya landing beach in the Greater Accra region on Thursday, August 1, after a similar ceremony at Dixcove in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region on Monday, July 1 for the commencement of the period.

Madam Mavis Hawa Koomsoon, Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, commended the fisherfolks for a successful period.

GNA

