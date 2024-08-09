Let’s celebrate Homowo in sobriety – Tema MCE 

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Aug. 9, GNA – The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has presented some items to the Tema Traditional Council towards this year’s Homowo Festival, with a call on natives to celebrate in sobriety.

Two cartons of Schnapps, 10 cartons of beer, 20 cartons of non-alcoholic drinks, 30 boxes of bottled water, 20 bags of maize, and 10 bags of oil palm fruits were presented to the Council.

Undisclosed amounts of money were also presented to identifiable groups within the Tema Traditional Council such as the warlords, clan houses and women groupings.

Mr Yohane Amarh Ashitey, the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that, unlike the Kplejoo Festival, the Homowo Festival was supposed to be a solemn period where the Gas reflected on their past to help build the future.

“Homowo is a very important festivity for the people of the Greater Accra Region to hoot at hunger; therefore, the youth must observe it as such and not engage in unlawful activities using the festival as an excuse,” he said.

“Homowo is very important for us to hoot at hunger, and we must continue to observe this tradition in soberness; do it in peace and tranquillity to have the best of the festival.”

The Metropolitan Security Council, which he heads, has put in enough measures to deal with recalcitrant persons who would mar the beauty of the festival with violent activities.

Mr Ashitey, the New Patriotic Party Parliamentary candidate for Tema East, appealed to the Traditional Council and the constituents to vote massively for him in the December polls.

Nii Amarh Somponu II, the Tema Stool Secretary, said the Council had not regretted recommending Mr Ashitey for the MCE position as he had worked hard to improve the area.

He commended the TMA for the items and promised to distribute them to the various clans for the festival.

GNA

