Canoe Wreck: One missing, four fishermen rescued 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Anloga (VR), August 9, GNA-Four fishermen whose fishing canoe got wrecked have been rescued from drowning at Atsugbo seashore in the Anloga District of the Volta Region with one person confirmed missing after the incident.

Mr James Fiati, the Assembly member for Atsugbor Electoral Area, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, confirmed the incident which happened on Wednesday, August 7 at about 1145 hours.

“I received a call on Thursday morning around 0530 hours that a canoe has been found along the shores with a fishing net and other belongings without anybody in it,” he said.

Mr Fiati further noted that the four fishermen who were rescued disclosed that the incident occurred in the deeper area of the sea in the night when the outboard motor they were fishing with failed to spark.

He said the victims, in their narration, revealed that the strong wind and the high level of the sea, led the boat to capsize, causing one of them to drown in the process.

According to Mr Fiati, the victims were residents of Siamang in the Western Region but were residing at Tema, where they fished along the coast before the tragic incident.

It was also revealed that the missing victim was a first-time fisherman, and it was alleged that his fate could be attributed to his lack of experience at sea.

Mr Fiati, however, appealed to other fishing communities along the coast to assist in the search for the victim and has since called on relatives of the rescued victims to make themselves available.

He disclosed that the four fishermen whose ages ranged between 27 to 35 were in good condition and were assisting the Anloga Police with further investigations.

An attempt to engage the surviving fishermen by the Ghana News Agency on the matter proved futile.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

