MTN launches MoMo month, reaffirms commitment to fighting MoMo fraud 

By Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, Aug. 9, GNA – MTN Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with relevant stakeholders to tackle activities of MoMo fraudsters to protect funds of customers.

Mr Shaibu Haruna, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mobile Money Limited (MML) MML would continue to work with various stakeholders and partners through sensitization and awareness initiatives to fight against MoMo fraud.

Mr Haruna was speaking at the launch of 2024 MoMo month in Accra on the theme: “Empowering Communities – Celebrating 15 years of Progressive Financial & Digital Inclusion.”

He said “We will continue to invest in robust security measures to combat it and protect our valued customers” adding that “every customer is the first and last line of defense.”

He said there was a need for customers to protect their PINs and avoid clicking on unsolicited links, responding to fake SMS messages, or following the instructions of any random caller.

Mr Haruna said although MoMo had contributed to Ghana’s socio-economic growth, it had also been the target of some unscrupulous persons who continued to perpetrate financial crime and MoMo fraud with several customers falling victim to the antics of these fraudsters.

He said MoMo remained the most revolutionary product to have been introduced to the Ghanaian financial ecosystem since its inception.

He said the impact since then had been far-reaching and redefined the course of Ghana’s digital payment sector, impacting the lives of millions in Ghana and beyond.

According to him “Ghana is one of the fastest growing markets in Africa for digital payments. This growth has been influenced by the growing adoption of e-commerce and mobile payments by many due to the convenience and safety of the service.”

Mr Haruna stated that MoMo was a platform that empowered individuals, transformed businesses, and strengthened communities.

“We have witnessed how MoMo has enabled small and medium-sized enterprises to thrive, by providing them with the tools they need to manage their finances more efficiently.

We have seen how it has facilitated access to education, healthcare, and essential services, improving the quality of life for countless families,” he added.

He said, “Access to government services has been simplified through the ubiquitous power of MoMo enabling government agencies to collect taxes, levies and fees seamlessly.”

Mr Haruna emphasised that MoMo had bridged the gap between the banked and the unbanked, bringing financial inclusion to the forefront of the nation’s development agenda.

He said MML would keep pushing the boundaries of what was possible, explore modern technologies and create solutions that meet the changing needs of its valued customers and Ghanaians.

“We believe collaborations and partnerships play a crucial role in expanding Ghana’s digital payments ecosystem.

We must continue to embrace innovation and growth and when we do, we will be rewarded with a more inclusive sector that transforms lives, accelerates socio-economic inclusion, and creates opportunities for all,” he added.

GNA

