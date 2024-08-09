Ghana to leverage Israeli technologies, innovative solutions to enhance the aquaculture sector 

By James Amoh Junior

Accra, Aug. 9, GNA – To effectively deal with the challenges in the aquaculture sector in Ghana, leveraging on innovative solutions and technologies is non-negotiable, Mr Aviel Avraham, the Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Israel to Ghana, has said.

He said by leveraging those technologies, some remarkable progress in sustainable aquacultural practices could be achieved.

To fully realize the potential of those technologies and innovations, Mr Avraham said it was crucial to foster collaboration between the two countries, especially in the private sector.

“The enhancement of Ghana’s aquaculture sector through innovative technologies from Israel represents a tremendous opportunity for both our nations,” the Deputy Head of Mission said.

The Deputy Head of Mission was speaking at a day’s Breakfast Forum on enhancing Ghana’s aquaculture, organised by the Economic and Trade Mission of the Israeli Embassy, Accra, in collaboration with the Chamber of Aquaculture Ghana.

Aimed at introducing innovative Israeli technologies to enhance aquaculture production in Ghana, the forum was on the theme: “Enhancing Ghana’s Aquaculture Sector; Leveraging on Innovative Technologies from Israel.”

Among others, the Economic and Trade Mission used the forum to establish a platform for knowledge and experience sharing on aquaculture production in Ghana and to encourage partnership while utilising strengths among sector players in both countries.

It focused on technology and innovation, species diversification, feed and seed supply, water quality management and sustainable practices.

The aquaculture sector plays a significant role in Ghana’s national economy, contributing three per cent to five per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and providing economic opportunities.

Ghana’s current fish production from aquaculture is 132,000 metric tons per year and approximately 10 per cent of the country’s population depends on the sector for their livelihoods.

Despite being a small country with a semi-arid climate, water scarcity, and generally adverse conditions for fish production, Israel has invested significant efforts and creatively in developing an intensive aquaculture sector with innovative aquaculture technologies while revolutionalising the expansion of the country’s aquaculture market.

Mr Avraham stated that by taking advantage of Israel’s expertise and Ghana’s rich natural resources, the two countries could build a robust and sustainable aquaculture industry that benefited farmers, consumers and the broader economy.

He said Aquaculture in Israel benefited from close collaboration between governmental institutions, research and development centres, universities, farmers, and industry.

Such cooperation, he emphasised, had facilitated the adoption of new solutions and practices to address constant production challenges.

The Deputy Head of Mission said the production technologies had dramatically increased efficiency and sustainability in the sector.

“By implementing these technologies, our fish farmers have significantly reduced waste and optimised resource utilisation, leading to a substantial boost in production,” he observed.

Mr Shai Zarivatch, Department Head, Africa and Middle East, Foreign Trade Administration in Israel, underscored the Israeli government’s commitment to bolstering trade relations and promoting mutual growth between Israel and Ghana.

He said the Israeli government continued to support the promotion of trade between Israeli businesses and their counterparts globally which had led to a notable increase in exports and direct investment, signalling a robust and thriving economic partnership.

Mr Zarivatch said Israel operated a network of 55 offices globally, dedicated to facilitating trade and fostering international collaborations.

These offices, he added, played a crucial role in leveraging Israeli technology and expertise, particularly in the field of aquaculture, where Israel stood at the forefront of technological advancements.

The Department Head for Africa and the Middle East said Israel’s cutting-edge aquaculture technologies presented invaluable assets.

The shared vision of sustainability, he further stated, was central to the collaborative efforts and underscored the mutual commitment to fostering trade and investment.

Mr Jacob Adzikah, Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber of Aquaculture Ghana, reiterated the need for collaboration between the stakeholders, and that by working together, the stakeholders, governmental and non-governmental could create a sustainable and prosperous future for the aquaculture industry

“As a Chamber of Commerce for the aquaculture industry, it has become necessary to engage our partners for enhanced collaboration to make strides in the aquaculture industry,” he said.

He observed that Ghana had one of the best ecosystems for fish farming to thrive and that if the opportunities in the sector were properly harnessed, production could be doubled.

The CEO said with a myriad of challenges in the sector, it would take investment in technological innovation – a solution the industry in Ghana was hoping to leverage from their Israeli counterparts – for efficiency and enhanced production.

Dr Lawrence Ahiah, Director of Aquaculture, Fisheries Commission, giving an outlook of the fisheries industry in Ghana, said the fish requirement for 2022 alone was 1,308,219.64 metric tons (mt) while the total annual fish production for the same year was 657,472.31 mt.

Currently, he said, for small-scale fish farming, there were over 3,000 producers, 14 medium-scale producers and six large-scale operators.

The Aquaculture Director said with advanced technologies, production would increase further to help boost the country’s economy.

Officials from the Israeli Export Institute, the Ministry of Food and Aquaculture, the Fisheries Commission, the Chamber of Aquaculture and 24 other Israeli companies including the Raanan Fish Feed, AquaMaof Aquaculture Technologies Limited, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, AquaGreen and NanoClear Water Solutions, took part in the forum.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

