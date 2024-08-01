GII, NCCE hold anti-corruption training at Akropong  

By Kamal Ahmed



Akropong(E/R), Aug 01, GNA – The Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), in conjunction with the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has held a two-day workshop to train individuals on anti-corruption initiatives in Akropong, Akuapem North Municipality in the Eastern Region.

The goal was to mobilise, empower, and sensitise citizens and civic groups to actively report and speak out against corruption.

The program brought together local civil society organisations (CSOs), community-based organisations (CBOs), social auditing clubs (SAC), women’s associations, media, youth groups, and people with disabilities.

The CDD-Ghana, GII, and GACC project, “Strengthening Accountability, Rule of Law, and Institutional Responsiveness in Ghana,” includes this training.

The project intends to strengthen CSOs’ watchdog role in promoting and advocating for accountability and rule of law reforms in Ghana.

A series of exercises were conducted with the participants, covering topics such as how to report corruption and various types of corruption-related behaviours, such as extortion, nepotism, bribery, and embezzlement.

During an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Jacob Tetteh Ahunor, Head of Programs and Research at the Ghana Integrity Initiative said the reason the fight against corruption has not been successful throughout the years was that there were no effective measures implemented to combat the canker.

According to Mr Jacob, enhancing the organisations’ capabilities will aid in educating the public and support efforts to combat, expose, and denounce corrupt practices across the nation.

Nana Akua Pebia, Queen Mother of Mampong Akuapem, who attended the training said she believes that if everyone works together for the same goal, Ghana will be able to eradicate corruption.

She stressed the need for community participation in ideas and policies that can help fight corruption.

“Some of us were unaware that bailing at the police station was free, but now that we have been educated, we can speak out against police extortion when going to bail someone out at the Police station, as there have been several instances where people have been asked to pay a fee for bail,” she said.

She urged participants to educate their groups and explain how corruption affects the country, as well as how to stand up and denounce the wrongdoing.

” When we bond together to fight corruption, everything will fall into place for the betterment of the country, including good roads and hospitals, because there is someone out there who is not doing the right thing, and if we wake up to it, there will undoubtedly be changes that will go a long way towards developing the country,” She said.

The Queen cited a case whereby buildings were being sited on buffer zones and waterways causing havoc to communities in the country and called on the Department of Town and Country Planning at district and municipal assemblies not to allow themselves to be corrupted by landlords and homeowners just because of peanuts because when there’s a disaster, everyone suffers.

Ms Benedicta Duvor, Akuapem North Municipal Director for the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), said because they are committed to educating the public about their rights, the training will strengthen a collaborative effort for citizens to learn about, report, and speak out against corruption practices.

She stated that the eradication of corruption is doable if all and sundry come together with determination and a common goal of eliminating the canker.

“We at the NCCE are always prepared to go out there and educate the public about corruption, how it has harmed national development, and why it must be eradicated,” she said.

Ms Duvor urged social groups, churches, traditional authorities, and other associations to invite them to their events to raise awareness among the public.

The Ghana Integrity Initiative is a local chapter of Transparency International is coordinating a three-year anti-corruption project in 24 Ghanaian municipalities and districts, which is being sponsored by the European Union.

GNA

