Oti Regional Minister visits iron ore exploration site 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Asato-Gyamonome (O/R), Aug. 1, GNA-The Oti Regional Minister, Assistant Superintendent of Prison (ASP) Daniel Machator (rtd.), has visited Asato-Gyamonome iron ore exploration site in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region and expressed satisfaction with the work done so far.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the site, ASP Machator (Rtd), said after “things are going on smoothly.”

He added: “Enough engagement has been done with the Asato and Gyamonome community members by the African Exploration and Minerals Group Limited, the company doing the exploration.”

The Minister said his office had also invited the youth of Asato, who earlier raised concerns over lack of engagement and that everything had since been smooth.

ASP Machator (Rtd), who was accompanied to the site by Mr Wilson Kwami Agbanyo, the Kadjebi District Chief Executive, said a committee was set up to liaise between the community and the exploration group to ensure transparency.

On the exploration, he said after the initial exploration, it was found out that, “we had iron ore deposit in the Gyamonome bloc and that the second exploration, which is ongoing would reveal if we have deposits of commercial quantity to decide the next step for the government to whether to allow people to bid for a concession to do proper mining.”

ASP Machator said they were positive that after the exploration there would be a sizeable amount of iron ore to pave the way for invitations from companies to do actual mining.

He said the actual mining would “boost the local economy and bring developmental projects to the areas.

Mr Solomon Essah, a Field Geologist with the African Exploration and Minerals Groups Limited, in an interview with the GNA at the site, said the exploration would give them information on the grade and how much iron ore they have in the Gyamonome bloc to give a definite estimate.

A geological survey led to the discovery of 55.22 per cent weight and in a higher-grade iron ore with the possibility of prospecting in five communities; Asato, Wawaso, Gyamonome, Kosamba and Ketepii communities in the Kadjebi District.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

