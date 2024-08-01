Awafia of Kpando Dzewoe calls on alumni to support Basic Schools 

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Adidome (V/R), Aug. 1, GNA – Togbui Dzablu IV, the Awafia of Kpando Dzewoe, has urged alumni of Basic Schools to support their alma mater.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining strong foundations in education.

This followed the renovation projects done by the alumni of Adidome Roman Catholic Primary and Junior High Schools.

Togbui Dzablu, an alumnus of the school, noted that people often forgot their humble beginnings and focus on their current status.

The Awafia expressed concern that Basic Schools were often neglected, with Senior High Schools and universities receiving more attention and support from government and alumni.

He pointed out that many Basic Schools still lack conducive learning environments, with some pupils learning under trees.

Togbui Dzablu appealed to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to support Basic schools and cited the need for new dual desks at Adidome RC Primary and JHS, where pupils are using over 30-year-old furniture.

He commended the alumni group for their efforts and encouraged others to emulate their gesture.

Togbui Dzablu stressed that the basic level is where individuals learn to read, write, and speak, and it was crucial to maintain strong fundamentals.

He encouraged alumni to pay attention to their alma mater and support the foundation of their educational journey.

