Ghana’s Births & Deaths Registrar chairs African Electronic Registration System Advisory Board  

Agnes Ansah

Accra, Aug.12, GNA – Madam Henrietta Lamptey, Registrar, Births and Deaths Registry (BDR), has been selected to chair the maiden African Electronic Registration System Advisory Board.

The Board is an initiative established to expedite the development and deployment of electronic Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (eCRVS) systems across Africa.

Madam Lamptey would hold the position for two years.

This was disclosed to the media at a workshop in Accra on Monday, August 12.

The workshop, which was for editors and senior journalists was to raise awareness on the importance of timely birth and death registration.

It was to also educate the media on birth and death registration procedures and requirements and highlight the critical areas of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 2020 (Act 1027).

The workshop equally served as an avenue to deepen collaboration between the Registry and the media to effectively disseminate the campaign on timely registration.

The Board for the African eCRVS Shared Asset (ACSA), would promote standardisation and harmonisation to meet the continent’s unique needs in Civil Registration and Vital Statistics.

Madam Lamptey would lead the Board to develop and implement the ACSA initiative and provide technical and oversight support for the digitalisation of CRVS systems in Africa.

She would also ensure that the Board establishes a normative framework, including design principles and data standards for CRVS digitalisation.

Additionally, she would help the Board to evaluate and recommend suitable digital solutions for the Shared Asset.

Aside from Ghana, the ACSA Advisory Board has representatives from other African countries namely Angola, Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Egypt, Kenya, Rwanda, Senegal, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The countries were selected based on criteria such as geographical and linguistic representation, and their commitment to the modernisation and digital transformation of CRVS systems.

The ACSA Advisory Board represents a significant step towards enhancing the CRVS systems across Africa, promoting efficient and standardised digital solutions that cater to the diverse needs of the continent.

GNA

