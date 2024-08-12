Active support by stakeholders will enhance healthcare delivery — GHS 

By J. K. Nabary

Awutu Bereku (C/R), Aug 12, GNA – The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has instituted an initiative, dubbed; “Network of Practice” (NOP), as a transformative approach towards achieving Universal Health Coverage of the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

Dr Mrs Agnes Anane, the Acting Central Regional Director of Health Services, who made this known, therefore solicited the active support of the Service’s development partners to transform health centres into centres of excellence.

“…This collaborative effort will significantly bolster the overall health status of Ghanaians, paving the way for a healthier and more equitable future,” she stated.

Dr Anane said this in an address delivered on her behalf by Mr Benjamin Kwaku Addo at the half-year performance review meeting and launch of the NOP at Awutu Bereku in the Central Region.

The Awutu-Senya District Directorate of the GHS organised the programme to assess its performance for the half-year of 2024, to identify areas requiring improvement and strategise for future initiatives aimed at enhancing the delivery of health services in the area.

The NOP is a significant flagship policy to achieving the UHC outlined in SDGs by 2030 and it is being actively pursued by the Service.

Dr Anane said the Service would build upon the established best practices that had proven successful over time and pledged its commitment to ensuring continuity for the benefits of patients and the various communities.

In line with the commitment, she noted, the focus will be on augmenting best practices, incorporating innovative strategies and leveraging the power of technology to enhance their overall performance and health outcomes.

She said that would enhance healthcare access, strengthen community health service delivery, ensure best practices and improve the quality of care to the people.

Mrs Nancy Ekem, the Awutu-Senya West District Health Director, said during the period under review the district did well with surveillance activities having suspected four Acute Flaccid Paralysis (AFP) cases at the end of June, 2024.

It also did well with Tuberculosis (TB) control, nutrition and health promotion activities.

“We also recorded no material death with two still births out of 1670 deliveries,” she stated and appealed to all stakeholders to continue to support them in executing their duties to help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

Later, a banner was unveiled to symbolise the official launch of the NOP at Effutu Senya West District, which seeks to ensure access to health care at affordable cost.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

