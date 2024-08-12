VTF Programme upgrades skills of women entrepreneurs 

By Bertha Badu-Agyei

Accra, Aug 12, GNA – The Vocational Training for Females (VTF) Programme has upgraded the trade-based skills of women entrepreneurs in the vocational sector.

At a workshop organised in Accra, the women were trained to use new technologies and designs to enhance their businesses and be abreast of new trends.

The beneficiaries are members of the Network of Women Entrepreneurs (NETWET), an association established by the VTF Programme.

The NETWET was established about a decade ago with a vision to become a self-sustaining network of women-led enterprises for meaningful livelihood.

It was also to support the growth of women-led enterprises through business development services, advocacy and networking.

The trade areas represented within the association include cosmetologists, caterers and fashion designers. They were taken through wig-cap making, wig bleaching and frontal installation.

The fashion designers and bead makers were taught surface coding, basic beading techniques and hip-pad construction.

For the caterers, they learnt cake baking, piping techniques, buttercream frosting, charter cake making and fondant works.

Ms Linda Agyei, Director of VTF, said among the objectives of the establishment of NETWET was to uphold a culture of giving exceptional customer care by being industrious, multi-skilled and accountable in a manner that promoted mutual respect.

She said growth was a characteristic of every business, which sought to survive in the current competitive era of business and that to achieve this the skill gap must be closed to improve quality delivery.

Mrs Diana Appiah, President of NETWET, said the workshop would boost members’ capacities in the various trades to meet their clients’ demands while equipping them to keep up with trends in their respective industries.

She said the initiative would be replicated twice every year for members’ growth and sustainability and thanked the VTF Programme for their continuous support.

GNA

