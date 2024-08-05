Over 50 voters registered after August 3 deadline mop-up exercise 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), Aug 5, GNA-The Kadjebi District Office of the Electoral Commission (EC), has on Sunday, August 4 registered 59 voters’, a day after the three-day mop-up voter registration exercise deadline, August 3.

The new voters which include; 24 females and 35 males were among the 61 potential registrants who were permitted by the EC to return to the Office to complete their registration processes.

Two of them were, however, absent.

Mr Christian Bokode, Deputy District Electoral Officer, Kadjebi District, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

The three-day nationwide exercise which started on Thursday, August 1 and ended on Saturday, August 3, saw the Kadjebi District EC Office registering 150 new voters including; 64 males and 86 females onto the National Voters’ Register.

With the capturing of an additional 59 voters on Sunday, August 4, the total number of new voters registered was 209 comprising; 110 females and 99 males.

There were no challenges for registered voters during the three-day exercise which was peaceful with security personnel present.

