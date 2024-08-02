GCB Bank shows appreciation to Journalists

Accra, Aug. 2, GNA-GCB Bank PLC has expressed its gratitude to the media for their support during the bank’s recent 70th anniversary celebrations.

The appreciation was marked by a capacity-building initiative called the “GCB Business Journalism Workshop,” which concluded with a “Media Reception.”

Held at the Alisa Hotel, the Business Journalism Workshop hosted close to 60 journalists from various TV, radio, print, and online media houses.

The session took the attendees through a series of relevant topics, including ‘Journalism and Reputation of Brands’ facilitated by Dr Isaac Tandoh, a PR Practitioner and Communication lecturer at UniMAC (University of Media Arts and Communication).

Dr Tandoh, in his presentation, charged the journalists to uphold sound professional principles, steer clear of false information, and ensure that they were transparent, honest and open in their reporting.

Editor, Graphic, Theophilus Yartey, who was also a facilitator at the Workshop, shared insights on the realities of business journalism, drawing from his extensive experience as a business journalist and editor.

Mr. Yartey, aside from encouraging the journalists to apply key principles in their reportage, also urged them to as much as possible look for the human element in each business story they report on in order to make the necessary impact.

GCB Bank’s Deputy Managing Director of Finance, Socrates Afram, was the third speaker at the workshop.

Mr. Afram presented on how journalists could best report on financial statements when reporting for banks.

He mentioned that accurate and insightful financial reporting was essential for the growth of a transparent and trustworthy banking sector.

He also encouraged journalists to be prudent in undertaking their responsibilities, especially when analyzing and interpreting financial statements for their respective reportage.

A cocktail event dubbed “The Media Reception”, was held to round off the Workshop. This was attended by over 40 senior journalists and media executives, in addition to the almost 60 journalists who participated in the Workshop.

Speaking on behalf of the Managing Director, Mr Emmanuel Odartey Lamptey, Deputy Managing Director, Operations, GCB Bank, thanked the guests for attending the event.

He used the opportunity to call for further cooperation between the media and GCB Bank.

“On behalf of the Bank, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to all journalists who have continuously supported our Bank through our 7 decades of existence and recently during our 70th anniversary celebrations.

Your commitment to excellence in journalism has not only enhanced our reputation but also fostered trust and transparency with our stakeholders. GCB Bank remains steadfast in our commitment to supporting the media. We will continue to invest in our initiatives that empower

journalists and promote high standards of reporting. Together we can build a more informed and transparent financial sector,” he said.

According to Mr. Lamptey, “By investing in the empowerment of journalists, GCB Bank is helping to ensure that the public receives accurate, insightful, and comprehensive reporting on business and financial issues”.

The feedback from attendees was overwhelmingly positive with some calling for a repeat before the end of the year and others requesting that the Bank organises the same event in other parts of the country. The guests and the officials from the Bank interacted extensively, networking and sharing lots of insights on finance and journalism.

GCB Bank PLC is a leading player in Ghana’s banking industry, with 184 branches, 340 ATMs and a number of banking agents spread across the length and breadth of the country. As Ghana’s premier indigenous bank, GCB has, since its establishment in 1953, been described as a systemic bank with significant contributions to Ghana’s growth in multiple sectors including oil and gas, agriculture, and commerce among others. The Bank has transformed itself into one of

Ghana’s most modern banks in terms of its financial intermediation capabilities including digital payment platforms and consequently its corporate reputation both at home and abroad. The Bank’s relationship with its stakeholders is delivered on a platform of trust, support and collaboration and anchored through its brand promise, “Your Bank for Life”.

GNA

