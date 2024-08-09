CAF Champions League: Djiboutian referee Saddam Houssein to officiate Samartex, Victoria United clash  

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Aug. 09, GNA – The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the appointment of Referee Saddam Houssein Mansour from Djibouti to officiate the CAF Champions League first-leg encounter between FC Samartex 1996 and Victoria United of Limbe.

The highly-anticipated clash is scheduled for Sunday, August 18, 2024, at the Douala Stadium in Japoma, Cameroon.

Referee Saddam Houssein Mansour, who has officiated some top matches across the continent would be assisted by Rachid Wais Waiss Bouraleh, Robleh Dirir Eleyeh Robleh and Mahamoud Nasser Houssein Mahamoud who would be the fourth official.

According to the continent’s football body, Passi Francois from Central African Republic would also be on duty as the Match Commissioner for the game.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

