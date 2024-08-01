Chief lauds Asante Gold Corporation 

By Alex Baah Boadi,

Sefwi-Akoti (WN/R), Aug. 1, GNA- Nana Kofi Nkuah, chief of Sefwi-Ahwiaa, has lauded the Asante Gold Chirano Corporations for its social intervention programmes within its catchment areas.

Nana Nkuah, who is also the Dwantoahene of Wiawso Traditional Area, said the continued support from the company had gone a long way to change lives in the area.

He said: “The opportunities being offered by the company are transforming and improving upon lives in the local communities.”

Nana Nkuah said this during a graduation ceremony for 12 students who were sponsored by Asante Gold Corporation, Chirano, to undertake a three-year course in automobile engineering, welding and fabrication, building and construction, mechanical engineering and electrical engineering at the Kumasi Methodist Technical and vocational institute.

“Asante Gold Chirano has, over the years, offered training opportunities to our youth, which has lifted many families out of poverty,” he said.

The chief appealed to other companies that operated within the area to emulate the kind policies of Asante Gold for accelerated development of the area.

Mr. Stephen Asante Yamoah, General Manager of the company, reiterated that the company firmly believed in the transformative power of education and training and that the company would continue to nurture the potential within the youth.

He mentioned that 50 young people who earlier received truck driving training were now gainfully employed by the company’s business partners.

The General manager announced that the Chirano Sefwiman scholarship scheme, which began in 2020, would see the first batch of students graduating from various tertiary institutions this year.

Mr. Yamoah also expressed gratitude to the faculty and staff of the Methodist Technical and Vocational Institute, community leaders and parents for their support since the inception of the project.

Master Armah Clement, a building and construction student, on behalf of the beneficiary students thanked the company for the support and promised to justify the investment made in them by the company.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

