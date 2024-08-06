Prof. Nyarko supports Kwadaso Market fire victims  

By Dominic Antwi Agyei

Kwadaso (Ash), Aug. 6, GNA – Professor Kingsley Nyarko, the Deputy Minister for Education in charge of Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET), has donated GH₵20,000.00 to victims of the recent fire, which razed parts of the Kwadaso Market.

Property running into millions of cedis was lost to the inferno with about 40 traders losing their investments.

Prof. Nyarko, also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, was accompanied by the Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Richmond Agyenim Boateng, and some New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency executives.

The visit to the market was to commiserate with the victims and assure them of plans to relieve the impact of the disaster on their business.

The MP said the market remained one of the biggest markets in the constituency, serving various adjoining communities.

“I cannot replace everything for them but the little support we can give them to erect their structures again, is what we are here for,” he told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after engaging the fire victims.

The Deputy Minister encouraged them not to allow the disaster to discourage them from picking up the pieces and bouncing back to business, adding that his office and the Municipal Assembly were ready to support them in every step of the way.

Mr Agyenim Boateng announced plans by the Assembly to roll out measures to forestall future occurrences, saying the stalls after reconstruction would be given back to the affected traders.

The victims applauded the MP and the MCE for their timely response, which would cushion them in the interim as they figured out how to rebuild their businesses.

