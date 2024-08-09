Vivo Energy Ghana signs MOU with World Vision Ghana to promote environmental conservation

Accra, Aug 9, GNA – Vivo Energy Ghana, the Shell Licensee has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the World Vision Ghana to co-create energy-efficient cookstoves for women in the East Gonja District in the Savannah Region under the Eco-Flame project.

The Eco-Flame project aims to train 200 women on the use of eco-friendly cooking methods, significantly contributing to environmental sustainability, economic savings, and improved health for the people of East Gonja.

This initiative highlights Vivo Energy Ghana’s commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship as outlined in the organisation’s Sustainability Framework.

The signing ceremony took place at the head office of Vivo Energy Ghana, with the company’s Managing Director, Jean-Michel Arlandis signing on behalf of Vivo Energy Ghana and Madam Laura Cristina DelValle, National Director of World Vision Ghana signing for the company.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Jean-Michel Arlandis, expressed his enthusiasm for the project.

He remarked, “It is with immense pleasure that I stand before you today as we embark on an exciting new chapter in our commitment to sustainability and community development. We gather today to formalize a partnership that represents our dedication to creating a more sustainable future for Ghana.”

“At Vivo Energy Ghana, our mission extends beyond providing energy solutions. We are deeply committed to making a positive impact on the communities we serve and the environment we all share,” he added.

On behalf of World Vision Ghana, the National Director, Laura Cristina DelValle spoke extensively on the significance of the partnership and the positive impact it would have on local communities and the women who will be trained in the production of the eco-friendly cookstoves.

She emphasized the importance of sustainable practices and the role the Eco-Flame project would play in promoting environmental conservation and improving the livelihoods of women in the East Gonja District.

“We are very much delighted to partner Vivo Energy Ghana on such a life changing project that will not only help preserve the forest in Ghana and create job opportunities, but also improve the lives of these women who ordinarily have to inhale smoke on a daily basis, a practice which is harmful to their health, and I am glad we are able to mitigate this through the Eco-Flame project,” she noted.

The Eco-Flame project is a testament to efforts by Vivo Energy Ghana to reduce deforestation in Ghana and promote sustainable cooking practices. This collaboration between Vivo Energy

Ghana and World Vision Ghana is an indication of a shared vision of fostering community development and environmental sustainability.

