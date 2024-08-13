Calls to end racially motivated crimes after N Irish mosque attacked

London, Aug 11, (PA Media/dpa/GNA) – There have been calls for an end to racially motivated hate crimes, after a mosque in Northern Ireland was attacked over the weekend.

A petrol bomb was thrown at the mosque in County Down in the early hours of Saturday, while cars were set alight in Belfast, in incidents described by police as racially motivated hate crimes.

The mosque in Newtownards was attacked at around 1 am on Saturday, with graffiti sprayed on the front door and walls of the building in Greenwell Street.

Police said the petrol bomb did not ignite.

Alistair Cathcart, mayor of Ards and North Down, said the mosque has been in Ards for more than 20 years.

“Its members are our neighbours, friends and colleagues,” he added.

“It is a great relief that the nobody was hurt. There is no justification for racism, violence and intimidation in our communities, and like others, I would call for it to stop.”

The attacks happened hours before thousands of people took to the streets of Belfast on Saturday, in an anti-racism demonstration.

Up to 15,000 people took part in the demonstration, which began at Belfast’s Writer’s Square before making its way to City Hall.

Several protests in Belfast city also passed without incident on Friday evening, but police said officers are investigating a number of reports of damage to property and vehicles.

Cars were set alight in Tavanagh Street and Sandhurst Gardens, and police said the incidents were being treated as racially motivated hate crimes.

The rear door of a restaurant in Ormeau Road was also kicked, with racial slurs shouted at the workers inside.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

