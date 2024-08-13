GFA President backs Samartex 1996, Nsoatreman FC to excel in Africa club competitions 

By Simon Asare

Accra, Aug. 13, GNA – Mr Kurt Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has backed reigning Ghana Premier League (GPL) champions Samartex 1996 and FA Cup winners Nsoatreman FC to excel in this year’s Africa club competitions.

FC Samartex 1996 begin their CAF Champions League campaign against Cameroonian side Victoria United FC in a first-leg preliminary encounter at the Japoma Stadium in Doula on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

Nsoatreman, on the other hand, would host the Chadian side, Elect Sports FC, in the preliminary round of the 2024-25 CAF Confederation Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

Ahead of the two matches, Mr Okraku visited the training camps of both teams to motivate the players and technical team, urging them to maintain focus and make history for Ghana.

“Since you won the trophy, I have not been able to meet you in person to say ‘ayekoo’ for your success. You should be very proud of your achievements, for you as individuals, a group, and the community at large.

“For a team to come to the top flight and to be a champion not long after is no mean achievement and is something that each one of you must be proud of.

“You stayed together as a team and fought for the trophy, and that is the essence of teamwork because football is a team sport,” Mr. Okraku told FC Samartex 1996 players and technical team.

While addressing players and the technical team of Nsoatreman FC, the GFA President said they would continue to offer their support to enable them to deliver for the country.

“Playing in Africa comes with enormous benefits. It is my fervent hope and prayer that you will raise the flag of our country high as you embark on this adventure.”

“Medeama and Dreams did very well last time, and we’re confident about your prospects in the CAF Confederation Cup,” he said.

Mr Okraku wished both sides the best of luck in their first-leg encounters and was hopeful that they would progress after their second-leg ties.

GNA

