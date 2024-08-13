Rwanda’s Kagame sworn in as president for fourth term

KIGALI, Aug. 11 (Xinhua/GNA)– President-elect Paul Kagame, on Sunday was sworn in as President of Rwanda for his fourth term, in a ceremony marked by pomp and color at the fully packed Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, the capital city.

The oath was administered by Chief Justice Faustin Ntezilyayo at an inauguration ceremony, attended by thousands of Rwandans, as well as heads of state and government from countries, including the Central African Republic, Mozambique, Kenya, Ethiopia, Angola, South Sudan, the Republic of the Congo, Togo, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Somalia, Gabon, Zimbabwe, Djibouti, Sudan, Tanzania, Botswana, Madagascar, Lesotho, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, and the Kingdom of Eswatini.

The event was also graced by heads of international and regional organizations, along with dozens of senior government officials from across Africa.

In his inaugural speech, Kagame described the ceremony as a day of renewal and gratitude. “I can only begin by thanking all Rwandans for putting your trust and confidence in me. It is an honor to serve as your president for another term,” said Kagame.

Reflecting on Rwanda’s progress over the past three decades, Kagame noted that the achievements have surpassed expectations. “Indeed, it is beyond what words can describe, given where we started from. Our tragic past ignited a fire in each one of us: a fire of hope, resilience, and justice. This is who we have become as Rwandans,” he added.

Kagame emphasized that the focus now shifts to the future, stating that the past 30 years have been a work in progress. He called the new mandate the beginning of even more hard work.

“There is no longer room for the powerful to impose their vision about how others ought to live, or to create narratives that falsify the truth. This must always be resisted, even when under pressure,” Kagame said.

Kagame underscored the importance of confronting injustice wherever it occurs, whether it is imposed on Africa or inflicted within the continent itself. He emphasized Africa’s long-standing struggle against injustice, asserting that the continent does not need external lessons on how to fight it.

“Peace in our region is a priority for Rwanda, yet it has been lacking, particularly in eastern DRC. But peace cannot be delivered by anyone from anywhere, no matter how powerful if the party most directly concerned does not do what is needed,” he said.

Kagame called for a humble acknowledgment of the need to adapt political and governance systems, to meet specific conditions and the expectations of citizens.

He stressed that the most crucial goal is to ensure that people live safe, healthy, and dignified lives, a responsibility that cannot be evaded or outsourced.

He pointed to ongoing efforts in areas such as security, health, infrastructure, and youth employment as evidence of Africa taking responsibility for its challenges and offering solutions. This mindset, he noted, is fostering unity and creating positive change across the continent.

About 9 million Rwandans cast their ballots in the presidential election held on July 15. Kagame, representing the ruling Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF), won the election with 99.18 percent of the vote, according to the final results released at the end of last month by the National Electoral Commission (NEC).

His challengers, Frank Habineza of the opposition Democratic Green Party of Rwanda, and Philippe Mpayimana, an independent candidate, garnered 0.50 percent and 0.32 percent of the vote, respectively.

Kagame, who also serves as the chairman of the RPF, has been president since 2000, following his election as the president of the transitional government by ministers and members of parliament, after the resignation of then-President Pasteur Bizimungu.

He was re-elected in the 2003, 2010, and 2017 presidential elections.

