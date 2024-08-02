Assin Manso 94 year-group celebrates 30 years anniversary

By Samuel Ackon

Assin Manso (C/R), Aug. 2, GNA – The 1994 year-group of Assin Manso Old Students Union (AMOSU), has advised students of the school to study hard and not to have excuses for failure.

Mr Nicholas Agyekum, President of the 94’ year group gave the advice at the 30th anniversary celebration of the Union on the theme: “Reuniting June 94 Mates, Fraternising and Rejuvenating Alumni Activities that Foster Growth”.

He told the students about the difficulties his year group encountered during their time, using an abandoned poultry structure as classrooms, dormitories without louvers and without mosquito nets, yet managed to pass their exams successfully.

He acknowledged that though the current students had congested classrooms with its associated problems, they should not give up but study hard to make excellent grades.

In giving back to their alma mater, Mr Agyekum said the group supported the school with some relief items during the COVID-19 era, constructed a borehole, repaired broken down mechanised borehole and refurbished the girls’ dormitory.

The anniversary, he said also afforded them the opportunity to meet each other after 30 years, network and build bridges among themselves.

Mr Eric Nyarkoh, headmaster of the school, was grateful to the 94 year-group for their kind gesture and appealed for more support for the school, which has a current population of 3004, with 1,346 being males.

The school, he said had chalked a lot of successes in sports, won the robotic award, did excellent in the WASSCE exams spanning 2016 to date with the school obtaining 77.4 per cent passes in 2023.

He, however, enumerated some challenges confronting the school to include inadequate classrooms, tables and chairs, insufficient dining hall benches and tables, inadequate staff bungalows, air conditioners for ICT laboratory, roofing and furnishing of the visual arts department, pavilion for home economics and inadequate toilet facilities for the girls’ dormitory.

Mr Emmanuel Essilfie-Conduah, head of Corporate Affairs of GEXIM Bank outlined some prudent strategies to give back to their alma mater.

He urged all alumni to organise sports activities between themselves, partake in all school events and functions and offer guidance and counselling to students.

He admonished students to put up their best and lift the image of the school high.

Mrs Agartha Orcan, secretary of the AMOSU 94 year-group said he was excited to be back to her alma mater and advised students to study hard and let the sky be their limit.

In attendance was Nananom, Rev John Ntim Fordjour, Member of Parliament for Assin South and Mr Kofi Damtse, Independent Parliamentary Candidate contesting the Assin South seat.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

