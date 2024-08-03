Asakaa Boys to storm London for massive music concert on August 24 





By Simon Asare

Accra, Aug. 2, GNA – The Asakaa Boys, one of Ghana’s finest music groups, are preparing for their highly anticipated music concert in London scheduled for Saturday, August 24, 2024.



The Clapham Grand in London would be the centre of the attraction come August 24 as the multi-talented music group prepares to thrill fans with some ‘Kumerican’ music vibes.



The concert dubbed “Asakaa Genz” would feature performances by O’kenneth, Jay Bhad, City Boy, Skyface SDW, Kwaku DMC, and Reggie take up the stage on the eve of Bank Holiday.



Sensational singer and rapper Beeztrap Kotm would join the Asakaa Boys on stage in one of the biggest Ghanaian musical concerts inside the United Kingdom.



In a promo video ahead of the concert, Jay Bhad, who is one of the lead singers of the Asakaa Boys, urged lovers of trap music to troop to the Clapham Grand for a memorable concert.



“We come through with a massive concert, and I urge my Londerners to show up for the musical experience, and it is indeed the ‘demon’ time,” Jay Bhad said.



The concert that is being sponsored by Pay Angel Money is being organised in collaboration with Bizzle Entertainment.



Mr. Berny Sarfo, CEO of Bizzle Entertainment, mentioned in an interview the importance of promoting Ghanaian drill music in the diaspora and believes the Asakaa Boys could pull a massive crowd.



“We are doing this for the Ghanaian music culture, and with the Asakaa Boys headlining the show in London, hopefully it will become a big success.



“Music fans will have their money worth it with some surprise guest artistes on the day of the concert,” he said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

