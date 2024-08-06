Election 2024: Krowor to be keenly contested 

By Muniratu Akweley Issah

Accra, Aug. 6, GNA – The Krowor Constituency is one of the swing constituencies in the Greater Accra Region, with a total population of 169, 584, according to the 2010 Population and Housing Census.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are the two main political parties alternating the seat.

The NDC won four out of seven elections since the country returned to constitutional rule in 1992.

In 1992, Jacob Aplerh Tawiah secured the Krowor Parliamentary seat on the ticket of the NDC and in 1996, Mr Joshua Alabi took over the seat on the ticket of the same Party.

The seat was, however, taken over by Emmanuel Adjei Boye in 2000, and then later by Abraham Laryea Odai from the same Party in 2004.

The NDC was again taken over by Nii Oakley Quaye-Kumah in 2008 and in 2016, Madam Elizabeth Afoley Quaye of the NPP won it.

In 2020, Madam Afoley Quaye lost the seat to Madam Agnes Naa Momo Lartey of the NDC, who is now the incumbent Member of Parliament for the Constituency.

Four months to the December polls, the NDC and the NPP are crisscrossing the Constituency hoping to either retain the seat or snatch it.

The incumbent NDC MP, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey is in a keen contest with the NPP Parliamentary Candidate, Mr Emmanuel Laryea Odai Quaye.

Both parties have begun serious house-to-house campaigns and regular community engagements.

As part of her campaign activities, the NDC Candidate embarked on a walk with the Party’s Presidential Candidate, John Dramani Mahama, recently.

The Candidate has also been holding community engagements, market visitations and other activities appealing for votes with the 24-hour policy being the main message to address youth unemployment.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Dr Lartey says Ghana needs Mr Mahama back to reset the country.

Dr Lartey says she has done a lot in the Constituency, including the construction of the second floor of the Lekma Polyclinic in Nungua.

The NPP Candidate, Mr Quaye, has also been engaging in house-to-house visitations, with the slogan: “Our Engineer, Our Development.”

Weeks ago, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, the NPP Vice Presidential Candidate, joined in the house-to-house campaign.

Dr Prempeh says various interventions by the Government like the free Senior High School (SHS), Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP), infrastructure and other social interventions have saved many lives.

Mr Quaye says he has constructed some inner roads within the Municipality and fixed drainage problems.

He says he will establish a “revolving” fund for traders, a community library, scholarship schemes for brilliant but needy children and a football academy.

The Constituency is awash with posters of the candidates, but some constituents tell the GNA they do not know who to vote for.

A few complained of bad road networks, poor sanitation and economic hardship and stated their disinterest in the December polls.

Some say they will decide who to vote for on Election Day, with indications that the seat will be keenly contested.

GNA

