We need “Hall of Shame” for intellectual dishonest persons-Fred Deegbe

By Joyce Danso

Accra July 01, GNA – The Rev. Dr Fred P. Deegbe, Immediate Past Denominational Board Chairman, Ghana Baptist Convention, has called for the establishment of “Hall of Shame” for intellectual dishonest persons.

“…What we may also need is a Hall of Shame that names and shames recalcitrant, dishonest, sharp and unprofessional practitioners, law twisters that put all of us in danger. We need a Hall of Fame to reward those doing well,” he said.

Rev Deegbe made the call while delivering a sermon at the 42-anniversary service held in honour of three High Court Judges brutally murdered on June 30, 1982 at Bundase on the Accra Plains.

He noted that the challenges confronting the country were many, citing widespread corruption, nepotism, embezzlements and bribery.

Those, he said, had eroded public confidence in various institutions.

He said excessive political interference in legal and regulatory processes could compromise the integrity of institutions.

Also, poverty and economic hardships could drive individuals to engage in corrupt practices as a means of survival.

Rev Deegbe observed that the issue of integrity was so bad that, even in the Church, people seemed to have “stomach directed prophesies”.

Rev Deegbe charged institutions to deal with crime irrespective of who was involved.

“Integrity means that the one who deserves punishment must be punished and one who deserve to be acquitted must be acquitted and discharged.

“If we say this country is a religious country and, therefore, we neglect our duties as lawyers, it is not in accordance with the word of God, it is our own omissions.”

He challenged lawyers and judges to uphold the rule of law by ensuring laws were applied fairly and equally by fighting evil in society.

Rev. Dr Deegbe appealed to lawyers and judges to advocate legal reforms to seal loopholes in the country’s laws which promoted unethical behaviors.

He asked lawyers and judges to also promote accountability and transparency by enforcing laws in both private and public institutions by supporting freedom for information and protecting whistle blowers.

“Lawyers must desist from being vampires in the bid of helping people. Lawyers must collaborate with anti-corruption agencies to fight corruption effectively.”

Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, Godfred Yeboah Dame, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, and former GBA President Frank Beechem took turns to read the first, second and third bible readings.

Prayers were said for the bereaved family members, the President, the Executive, Judiciary and the Legislature.

GNA

