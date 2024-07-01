COVID-19: Ashanti Region targets over 80,000 in another round of vaccination 

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Kumasi, July 1, GNA – The 11th round of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Days in the Ashanti Region is scheduled for July 3 – 5, targeting to immunise 88,130 people.

The five-day exercise, the Regional Health Directorate say, seeks to increase the COVID-19 vaccination uptake in the region as part of efforts towards achieving herd immunity.

A total of 4,975,796 doses have so far been administered in the region since the commencement of COVID-19 vaccination during the peak of the pandemic.

Out of the number, 1,960,955, representing 53.4 per cent, have been fully vaccinated with 2,654,554, representing 72.4 per cent, receiving at least one dose.

“Protect Yourself, Protect Your Family, Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Now,” is the theme for the exercise.

Dr Emmanuel Tinkorang, the Regional Director of Health Services, who briefed the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the goal was to vaccinate more people to bring down the risk of transmission.

He encouraged the public, especially those who had taken only one dose, to avail themselves of the exercise.

Vaccination teams would visit lorry parks, markets, schools, churches, mosques, and houses during the exercise.

People could also walk to any health facility in all 43 districts across the region for their jabs.

Dr Tinkorang called on all stakeholders from the community to the regional level to support the exercise in the interest of public health.

GNA

