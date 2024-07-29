We are connecting most communities to the National Grid – Amegbletor

Michael Foli Jackidy

Dzodze(V/R), July 29, GNA – The government is committed to connecting communities without electricity within Dzodze and other parts of the Constituency to the national grid.

Mr Enoch Kwabla Amegbletor, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Ketu North Constituency has said.

He said the initiative, led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President, was under the Community Health and Electrification Development (CHED) programme which commenced in 2020.

Mr Amegbletor made this known to the Ghana News Agency in an engagement, where he said the project was faced with delays due to a lack of community participation and other factors.

He however, expressed optimism that communities such as Deme and its surrounding villages namely Tornu, Avafe, Kpelikorfe, Wletsigorme, and Wugagorme would be expected to be connected to the national grid by next month after observing some significant progress on the project.

He revealed that workers are already in town installing High-Tension poles in preparation for the transformer, scheduled to arrive within a week.

He added that some other communities, including Tove, Ahiabukorfe, Dzakpasukorfe, Agbodokorfe, and the nearby villages, would also benefit by September.

“These communities will also be connected before the end of September. Letters will be prepared for the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to conduct pre-commission tests before the final commissioning,” he said.

He disclosed further that the transformer for the task has already arrived in town and is ready for installation.

Mr Amegbletor emphasised that the goal was to ensure every community and village in the Constituency has electricity before the upcoming elections.

He stressed that delivering development and essential services to the people continued to be a top priority for the NPP government.

Mr Bright Koboe of David & Sons Construction Limited, who is overseeing the work at Avafe, confirmed to the GNA that plans were far advanced, and that “he is ready to proceed with the connections.”

He urged community leaders and the youth to support and collaborate to ensure timely and efficient service delivery.

Meanwhile, some communities, such as Dorvime and its surrounding villages, have already been connected and are currently using electricity.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

