Litigation, Chieftaincy disputes are destroying the Eweland – Historian

Dzodze(V/R), July 29, GNA – Nufialaga Mawufemor Korbla Nornyibey, a historian with Ewe-Denyigba Haborbor, a group dedicated to promoting Ewe culture and development across the African Ewe communities, has said chieftaincy disputes and land litigation were factors hindering the development of Eweland.

He emphasised that the actions, if not tackled properly, would be detrimental to the region’s development agenda.

Speaking at the 3rd ‘Torgbui Ege Dunenyo Festival’ in Fiagbedzu, Dzodze, within the Ketu North Municipality on Saturday, ‘Nufialaga’ Nornyibey stressed that many elders, driven by selfish interests, often bestow Chieftaincy titles on ineligible individuals where they engaged in the selling of family lands that do not belong to them.

He urged Traditional leaders to unite and work together to resolve all chieftaincy disputes, which he observed, keep obstructing the progress of Eweland.

‘Nufialaga’ Nornyigbey also called on the people to reclaim their lost glory and rewrite their rich and beautiful history.

“Our history and origins have been distorted over the years by others with ulterior motives,” he lamented.

He said it was time for the Ewe people to tell their own stories and preserve the true narrative of their heritage.

Nufialaga’ Nornyigbey also addressed the issue of geographical divisions, stating that the identities of people living in specific areas, such as Ʋedomeawo, Tornuawo, and Agaveawo, should not be tied to these locations, as this creates division among the Ewe people.

Torgbui Ege III, the Chief of Fiagbedzu, welcomed attendees and called for unity among the indigenes to foster socio-economic development.

The festival, aimed at uniting the people of Fiagbedzu for development, was attended by numerous individuals, including chiefs and queen mothers from surrounding communities.

The festival was characterised by performances from the various drumming groups from Fiagbedzu and its neighboring communities, who added to the festive atmosphere.

