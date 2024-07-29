Daniel Aboagye nominated for Humanitarian Awards Global, 2024

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) July 29, GNA – Mr Daniel Aboagye, a volunteer Science and Technology Tutor, has been nominated for Outstanding Child Education Advocate at this year’s Humanitarian Awards Global for his contribution to curiosity, creativity, critical thinking skills and many opportunities afforded young people in Oti Region and the country at large.

Mr Aboagye began his career as a computer network engineer at Supertech LTD, with the collective effort aimed to propel the company’s growth worldwide.

After his long stay with the company, he left his position, a decision that motivated him to show full unwavering commitment to serving his community.

Mr Aboagye had the opportunity to train and educate the youth in a solution-oriented educational environment in many Senior High Schools.

Mr Aboagye, a volunteer science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) teacher of WoraWora SHS in the Oti Region, has been honoured with several awards for his penchant to tutor students in STEM.

A Ministry of Education assessment has proven that WoraWora SHS is among schools in the country that consistently implements its projects for the benefit of the community.

It revealed that the projects developed students to focus on providing solutions for the community, especially farmers, teachers and traders.

WoraWora SHS earned the prestigious title of STEM school of the year by the Ministry of Education along with a prize money of $30,000 STEM facility.

The STEM achievement has brought many visitors across the continent and the world to WoraWora SHS in Oti Region.

Mr Aboagye won different local and international awards, which include Africa Personality of the year, Sustainable Development Teacher of the year award, Service Through STEM, Excellence in Teaching award, Humanitarian Awards and Global Hundred Most Impactful Personalities in Ghana.

