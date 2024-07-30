Vote NDC to Legalise Pragyia operations — Mike Hammah 

By Simon Agbovi

Kasoa (C/R), July 30, GNA – Former Minister for Transport, Mr Mike Hammah, has urged tricycle (Pragyia) operators in Ghana to vote for the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) John Dramani Mahama as the next President to legalise tricycle operations.

He was speaking on behalf of the former President at the inaugural ceremony of the Central Regional Chapter and executives of the National Union of Tricycle Operators of Ghana in Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipality.

Mr Hammah said legalising tricycle operators (Pragyia) was part of the party’s plans.

He said the NDC government would enact laws to regulate their operations and organise training for the operators.

According to him, tricycle operations had come to stay, and it was only a President who prioritises the youth, like the flag bearer of the NDC, who could legalise it.

He noted that their operations could reduce unemployment rate in the country.

National Secretary of Tricycle Operators in Ghana, Mr. Hamza Hafiz, also emphasised that tricycle activities had reduced unemployment and crime rates in Ghana, especially in Kasoa.

According to him government must legalise their operations because it had become a means of transport to many communities, especially in the northern regions.

“Aside that if government could allow importing them into the country then its just fair that we are allowed to operate and our activities regulated.”

GNA

