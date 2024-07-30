NAFAC celebrations in Techiman will boost businesses – Regional Director tells residents 

By Jerry Azanduna

Techiman (BE/R), July 30, GNA – Dr Barimah Asumadu Sakye, Regional Director for Centre for National Culture (CNC) has called on Bono East Region populaces to support the upcoming National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFAC) to showcase the rich Ghanaian cultural heritage to the world.

He hinted that the festival would be held in Techiman, the Bono East Regional capital, in October this year under the theme; “Beyond NAFAC at 60 and harnessing Culture, the pivot for Ghana’s Democracy and Sustainable Development” to showcase the rich culture and potentials of Techiman and the whole country at large to the entire world.

Dr. Sakye made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Techiman, the Bono East Regional capital, saying plans were far advanced to launch the programme on Friday, 2nd August 2024, in Techiman.

He emphasized that the festival would provide a platform for artisans, musicians, and cultural performers to showcase their talents, thereby promoting Ghana’s cultural diversity and creativity.

Dr. Sakye stated that the significance of community involvement in making the festival a success would ultimately boost local businesses and promote the region’s cultural heritage.

He stressed the need for local support, highlighting the event’s potential to educate attendees on Ghana’s rich cultural heritage, including traditional dress, food, marriage customs, dance, and socio-economic activities from various regions.

He noted that the NAFAC celebrations would bring the entire country to Techiman and the Bono East Region, which would enhance opportunity for economic growth through trading activities of buying and selling.

Dr. Sakye explained that the hospitality and transport sectors would also benefit significantly from the influx of celebrants from far and near and urged residents to prepare for the NAFAC celebrations since it was a life-changing opportunity to drive home development and promote the region’s cultural heritage.

He was of the belief that the region could reap substantial economic benefits while showcasing Ghana’s diverse cultural heritage to the world and encouraged everyone to embrace such great opportunity in the area.

GNA

