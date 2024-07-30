President Akufo-Addo commissions UHAS Phase Two 

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, July 30, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has commissioned the second phase of development of the main campus of the University of Health and Allied Sciences.

The project cost 60 million dollars and was funded by the Chinese Government under its China Aid programme, adding close to 30,000 m3 of academic and administrative space to complement the growth of the decade-old prime health University established through a Parliamentary Act 828 in 2011.

The government secured funding for the project in 2019 and in September 2021, President Akufo-Addo cut the sod for its commencement.

China’s Nantong Si Jian Construction Group delivered the project, and among the four mega structures are the UHAS School of Nursing and Midwifery, the University’s central administration complex, a state-of-the-art simulation centre, and classrooms.

The development has become the largest single education infrastructure project in the country in recent times, and thousands were present at the commissioning on Monday.

A special congregation was held to award President Akufo Addo an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Science for his contribution to education advancement in the country, and he proceeded to officially open the new facilities for use.

The President said the project symbolised the growth of bilateral relations with China, and that the dedicated investment should deepen the health research disposition of the University.

“The Government and the people of the Republic of Ghana extend our warm appreciation to the President, Government and people of the Peoples Republic of China for the continuous growth in bilateral relations between our two countries,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo commended various individuals including from the diplomatic call of both nations for their support, and said, “the completion of phase two of UHAS would expand the University’s capacity to train more health professionals.

“This expansion is necessary as it will help bridge the gap between the increasing healthcare needs of our population and the available allied health workforce. With more facilities and resources, UHAS would be better equipped to provide comprehensive education and practical training to ensure that graduates are well-prepared to meet the needs of the healthcare sector.

“The additional facilities would support practical research and innovation, making scientists and researchers explore new frontiers in preventive and healthcare delivery. This progress is vital for the development of locally relevant solutions to health challenges, and to position Ghana as a leader in health research in Africa.

“It will be my privilege and pleasure to commission the completion of the UHAS Phase Two project, and I would like to reassure you that the other infrastructural developments that the Vice-chancellor so eloquently requires for the progress of the University, would continue to engage the highest attention of the government and a solution will be found”.

President Akufo-Addo advised students, saying, “The future of the nation depends on you” and encouraged them to pursue academia with “passion and resolve.”

Mr. Li Yang, Charge d’Affaires, who represented the Chinese Ambassador, commended the people of China for supporting the project, and President Akufo-Addo for his “unwavering support,” and spoke of how growing relations between the two countries benefited trade and technical support.

“Ghana maintains solid, close and strong relations with Akufo-Addo and Jin Ping,” he said.

Professor Lydia Aziato, the Vice Chancellor of the University, in a report at the special congregation, said the project realisation owed gratitude to both past and present leaders of the University as well as traditional rulers and the people of the Volta Region.

She announced the full completion of the project and the technical handing over, adding that needed training on facility management for staff of the University had been exhausted.

A final certificate of the commissioning was signed by John Ntim Fordjour Deputy Education Minister, and Mr. Li Yang who presented a symbolic key to the Ghanaian authorities before President Akufo Addo severed the ribbon and unveiled the plaque.

The Vice Chancellor in her report said the UHAS presently had over 8,000 students on admission and had graduated an equal number since its establishment in 2011.

She said the graduates from the School of Nursing and Midwifery alone accounted for about half of the number and thus informed the decision to prioritise the construction of what is set to become the biggest School of its kind in West Africa.

Prof Aziato appealed to the President to provide clearance for an additional 450 staff to complement the expanded facilities of the University, saying staff recruitment counted among the top five priority areas which include hostel and staff accommodation, the construction of internal roads, the completion of the central laboratory complex, and the procurement of vehicles such as busses and pickup trucks.

The VC revealed that the University had made an application for the third face development of the main campus which would include the much-needed accommodation facilities and appealed to the President to help secure the project.

“We are pleading with you to help us get the third phase approved so that our students will have a place to sleep.”

Hundreds thronged the new buildings after the ribbon came down, and students could be seen seizing the rare opportunity for photos in the lush offices and conference facilities of the central administration block.

The new facilities have been duly furnished and fitted with the latest amenities including multiple elevators while the simulation centre boasts of cutting-edge health equipment befitting the top-rated health training institution.

