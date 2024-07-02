Volta GRNMA embarks on creating green and healthy environment 

By Edward Williams

Ho, July 2, GNA – The Volta Regional branch of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) is embarking on a tree planting exercise to create a green and healthy environment to help fight the negative impacts of climate change.

The Association has started a tree planting exercise that is targeted towards the planting of 300 fruit trees, including coconut, citrus, mango and guava on its 300 acquired plots of land christened ‘Oxygen City.’

Mr. Courage Arnold Yao Foli Kwame-Kumah, Volta Regional Chairman of the Association, disclosed these during the maiden ‘Green Oxygen City’ initiative of the Association as part of activities to climax Regional Nurses and Midwives’ Week.

He said the initiative was not a concept but a culture, where nurses and midwives went beyond living an environmentally friendly life to impacting the same in the public.

He said in over two years, the Association started efforts to provide litigation-free lands for members to provide a good background for members to acquire their own affordable houses at their own pace towards retirement.

Mr. Kwame-Kumah said they decided to name the estate ‘Oxygen City’ because they envisaged a green, clean and healthier community that protected the future of children and generations to come.

He said the recent heat waves across the country and the world made a case for the need for the initiative as more pressing, adding that to maintain the trees, the Association had engaged experts to support and provide the needed guidance.

Mr Kwame-Kumah said as healthcare providers, services they provided such as natural childbirth techniques, teaching and supporting breastfeeding, general health education and dietary counselling using homemade foods, contraception and family planning were effective ways of reducing the need for interventions that consumed energy and resources or carbon emission.

He said the Association was strategically positioned to continue to educate the public on healthy ways, adding that we need to stop the indiscriminate disposable of plastic waste and harmful farming practices.

Mr Kwame-Kumah said the fight against the negative impact of climate change should not be just a concept but a culture to make the future better for themselves and generations to come.

