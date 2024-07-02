KNUST developing AI platform to support victims of domestic violence in Ghana 

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kumasi, July 2, GNA – Data scientists at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) are developing an Artificial Intelligence (AI) application platform to augment the existing support systems available for victims of Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) and Gender-based Violence (GBV).

This IPV application, when completed and approved by the relevant ministries, will help reduce the human interface of victims and give way for such people to confidently express themselves and access support.

It is the work of the Responsible Artificial Intelligence Lab (RAIL), a maker space to develop talent in data science and machine learning at the KNUST.

Dr Rita Udor, Gender Inclusivity Officer at RAIL, speaking at a stakeholders’ engagement to solicit further ideas, inputs and feedback in Kumasi, said there was already a system, which was called the ‘Boame App’, but was not functioning properly.

The stakeholders’ engagement on the IPV project was, therefore, specifically to get information from different stakeholders, beneficiaries, and service providers on exactly how it should function, and the features expected of the application to exhibit.

She said already, the project team had gathered information from the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service, Departments of Children, Gender, NGOs, and focus group discussions with some community members.

Dr Udor said through these engagements, communities were exposed to how AI functioned and how they could benefit from it.

Gender-based violence, she noted, was very prominent in Ghana but the services provided on these topics were very limited, saying with the use of AI, Ghana would be able to enhance the services provided for victims.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

