VOA supports youth talent development in Obuasi through donation  

By Stanley Senya

Accra, July 27, GNA – Voice of America (VOA) has reinforced its commitment to social responsibility and youth development by supporting the Second Edition of Shaft FM’s ‘Mofra Mr3’ Kids Talent Show.

Madam Suzy Ansah, Regional Marketing Specialist for the United States Agency for Global Media/Voice of America, presented an array of branded materials including school bags, notebooks, pens, water bottles, and T-shirts to Shaft FM.

She said Shaft FM had a longstanding partnership with VOA, indicating the Station had a decade-long dedication to broadcasting VOA programmes.

She expressed VOA’s pride in sponsoring the Talent Competition, emphasizing the organization’s belief in nurturing young talent to foster confidence, creativity, and a passion for excellence.

“Voice of America is proud to sponsor a Competition for children because we believe in the power of nurturing young talent,” she said.

She said by providing a platform for children to showcase their abilities, they aim to inspire confidence, creativity, and a passion for excellence.

“Investing in the potential of our youth today ensures a brighter, more innovative future for us all,” she added.

Madam Vivian Antwi, General Manager of Shaft FM who received the items expressed gratitude for VOA’s unwavering support and acknowledged the significant impact the partnership had on developing the talents of children in the Obuasi community.

“This act of generosity underscores VOA’s dedication to community engagement and the development of young talents, ensuring a promising future for the next generation,” she added.

