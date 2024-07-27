Nandom Naa Professor Delle pays conflict resolution visit to Lambussie

Accra, July 27, GNA – The King of Nandom and President of the Nandom Traditional Council visits Lambusie in Sissala to discuss peace.

The visit was to foil recent tension between indigenes and Dagaaba residents who had lived in Lambusie over 75 years resulting in mayhem and pockets of violence.

To ensure peace and tranquility in the area, NandomNaa visited to settle their differences to restore amicable settlement.

The Lambusie Naa went on to explain to the King of Nandom how both sides had lived in harmony for long and how these recent misunderstandings began.

They have subsequently invited the regional minister and the regional peace council into the matter.

The Nandom Naa called for absolute peace and an amicable resolution to this matter reiterating his resolve to settle the matter to prevent degeneration.

GNA

