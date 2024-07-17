Those who incite violence will be dealt with -Interior Minister

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, July 17, GNA – The Minister of the Interior, Mr Henry Quartey, has warned that anyone who makes threatening statements to incite violence before, during and after the December 7 Election will be sternly dealt with by the country’s laws.

He stated that some persons in recent times have been making threatening statements on social media platforms to “butcher people” ahead of the December polls.

“So, oftentimes, we read in the papers, watch videos and see people threatening on the social media “Y3 b3 twetwea nkorofo)”literally means “We will butcher people”. Very soon, under the False Publications Act, anybody who makes a threatening statement to incite violence before, during and after the elections will make sure the law deals with the person at the court of competent jurisdiction,” these were the words of Mr Quartey, the Interior Minister, at the commissioning of the Ghana Police Shop in Accra, on Wednesday.

The Minister warned that if anyone intends to cause mayhem before, during and after the December polls, that person should revise his/her strategy because the Police Service and other security agencies were ready to crush them.

“Let the people of this country come out to exercise their franchise and move forward,” he said.

Mr Quartey stated that the Government, over the past seven years, had adequately retooled the Police Service with patrol vehicles, motorbikes, and other accoutrements to ensure operational efficiency.

He, therefore, urged the Police to discharge their duties professionally before, during and after the elections to ensure the nation continues to enjoy peace and harmony.

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo-Dampare, said the Police Service and other intelligence agencies would work collaboratively with the National Election Security Taskforce to maintain peace and order before, during and after the December polls.

Earlier, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia commissioned an ultra-modern police shop at the Police Headquarters in Accra.

The shop is dedicated to the sale of police uniform items, souvenirs, and other police logistics to ensure uniformity in the way the police dress during operational duties and special ceremonies.

Dr Bawumia said the police shop would not replace government’s responsibility of supplying mandatory uniforms to the Police Service but only to complement its efforts of ensuring police uniformity.

Police personnel could individually purchase uniforms and souvenirs at the shop or online to complement the uniforms provided by the government.

The Police Welfare Scheme can also offer financial support to police officers to purchase uniforms and deducted from their salaries at source over a period.

The Vice-President said the country’s security remained a high priority for the Government and would ensure that the security agencies were given the necessary support to maintain peace and order in the country.

The Government, over the past seven years, had been supporting the Police Service with logistics and enhancing their welfare to ensure operational efficiency, he said.

It had also improved the manpower strength of the Service through recruitment of more than 7,000 personnel over the past three years, the Vice President stated.

“Our gallant officers and men of the Police Service working in collaboration with the other security agencies on daily basis put their lives on the line to ensure that our streets, communities and homes are safe, and individuals and groups can undertake their socio-economic activities without any fear of crime.

“For your daily sacrifices and commitment to protecting life and property of the good people of Ghana, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, “ayekoo” to you and your men. You can always count on government support to help you do more for this country,” Dr Bawumia assured.

GNA

