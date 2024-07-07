TGMA should introduce Female Artiste of the Year category — Kwame Baah 

By Simon Asare



Accra, July 7, GNA – Mr. Kwame Baah, a renowned music entrepreneur has advocated for the inclusion of the Female Artiste of the Year category in the annual Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

According to Mr. Baah, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Yve Digital, offering women a separate Artiste of the Year category in the awards scheme will promote healthy competition while encouraging more female artistes to pursue music.

e argued that giving female artistes more space on the award platforms will make them feel appreciated considering the effort they put in their works.

”I have worked with lots of female artistes in the country, and some of them feel sidelined when it comes to TGMA. It is about time we appreciate their works considering they effort they put and even sometimes more than their male counterparts,” he said.

In a male-dominated Ghanaian music space, Mr. Baah believes women were in a disadvantageous position when it comes to doing music, so creating this category would further empower them to go the extra mile.

“We have a lot of talented female musicians out there. But due to their physiological make-up, they go through a lot to be able to get to the top of Ghanaian music, and I feel their efforts have to be appreciated,” he said.

Despite two female artistes winning the main Artiste of the Year award (Ebony and Diana Hamilton), the astute music entrepreneur urged the TGMA Academy to consider this request to create a special Female Artiste of Year category in the next edition.

GNA

