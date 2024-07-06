Sunyani clean-up exercise receives massive participation

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Sunyani, July 6, GNA – Nana Akosua Duaa Asor Brayie II, the Paramount Queen-mother of the Sunyani Traditional Area at the weekend, joined hundreds of residents to clean Sunyani, the Bono Regional capital in the early hours of Saturday.



The council organised the clean-up exercise, which lasted for about six hours, and massively participated by youth groups, market women, religious organisations, commercial drivers, storekeepers, fun clubs, and civil society organisations.



Business activities in the capital were halted for hours, as major shops, stores and markets were all closed, until 1200 hours.



Taxis were also not allowed to operate, while all food vending joints and provisions stores were all closed.



Together with other sub-chiefs, the clergy and Muslim leaders, the participants desilted choked gutters, picked plastic bags and containers and swept the major streets of the capital.



Later in an interview, Nana Brayie II told the media the exercise was necessary not only to keep the township clean and avert outbreak of communicable diseases, but to also position Sunyani to regain its accolade of the ‘cleanest city in Ghana.’



The Paramount Queen-mother expressed her heartfelt appreciation to the residents for their support, cooperation, and massive participation, and asked them to endeavour to keep the surrounding clean at all times.



Nana Brayie II said she was highly optimistic that the residents would continue with the voluntary spirit to improve sanitation within the traditional area and beyond.



Some of the participants also lauded the clean-up exercise and urged the traditional council to sustain it and avert the possible outbreak of diseases.

