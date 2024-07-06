Students urged to develop right attitude for career progression   

By Stanley Senya, GNA

Accra, July 6, GNA – Mr Stephen Blewett, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Ghana, has urged Social Sciences final-year students of the University of Ghana, Legon, to develop the right attitude to succeed in the world of work.

He said this at the Student-Industry Meeting (SIM) Day held at the Cedi Conference Center, University of Ghana. It was on the topic “Preparing for the World of Work: Entrepreneurship Opportunities”.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said Mr Blewett shared essential keys to career success and emphasised the importance of character and attitude.

He said: “We live in a digital world that connects all of us. Therefore, we need to build a strong network. One thing I have learnt is that although aptitude is important, attitude determines your altitude. Your knowledge and skills are essential, but your attitude determines how far you go.

“As young people, you need to develop the right attitude now as you prepare to graduate and start your career. In my career as a CEO, certain keys have helped me succeed in my role. These include growth, humility, learning from failure, agility, integrity, and passion.”

He encouraged students not be afraid to fail but ensure that they learn from your mistakes, be agile and dared them to do things differently by thinking outside the box.

The CEO said integrity was very important because, in business, we interact with people, not positions. “Allow your passion to drive you. A person who is passionate about what they do is likely to be more successful than a person who is only motivated by money,” he added.

The statement said Mr Blewett advised students to embrace authenticity and maximize their full potential, saying, at MTN, we understand the importance of creating an inclusive and diverse working environment where everyone has the opportunity to grow. As young people preparing to start your career, I encourage you to embrace authenticity.”

It said other stakeholders present at the event also encouraged students of the importance of seizing their opportunities to achieve relevance in their respective fields.

