West Gonja Municipal Assembly inaugurates Zonal Councils 

By Regina Atule, GNA

Damongo, July 06, GNA – The West Gonja Municipal Assembly has inaugurated its Zonal Councils as part of efforts to deepen grassroots participation in local governance.

The inauguration ceremonies, held separately at the various Zonal Council offices, saw the swearing-in of elected Assembly and Unit Committee Members to serve on the Zonal Councils.

The Zonal Councils inaugurated included Larabanga, Damongo, and Busunu.

Mr Musah Karimu Kusubari, West Gonja Municipal Chief Executive, who delivered a speech on behalf of the Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development during the inaugural ceremonies, congratulated the elected members on their successes and outlined the functions and responsibilities of the Zonal Councils.

The functions and responsibilities included enumerating ratable persons and properties, assisting in revenue collection, recommending street names, and building numbering, preventing, and controlling fire outbreaks, and organising annual congress for zonal development.

Mr Kusubari announced plans to establish a secretariat for each Zonal Council comprising a secretary, treasurer, and supporting staff.

He mentioned the possibility of establishing committees such as Development and Services, Finance and Administration, and three ad-hoc committees to support the Councils’ work.

At the Busunu Zonal Council, Mr Mustapha Adam, West Gonja Municipal Coordinating Director commended former members of the Zonal Council for their judicious use of internally generated funds.

He highlighted the renovation of the Zonal Council office and the Busunu Health Centre as well as the sponsorship of Independence Day activities in the zone as notable achievements of the Council.

Mr Adam expressed satisfaction with the works of the Council and urged members to continue with the team spirit and not to relent in their efforts.

He implored the chiefs to rekindle the spirit of communal labour in the communities to support the Assembly’s sanitation vision.

The inauguration ceremonies were attended by chiefs, Heads of Department, Assembly Members, religious leaders, among others.

GNA

