Summer camps give children new experiences, lifelong friendships, invaluable personal growth 

Accra, July 26, GNA – Mr Edward Obiri Ampong, Managing Director and Co-Founder, Edibeck Consult, has encouraged parents to help children attend summer camps to gain new experiences, lifelong friendships and invaluable personal growth.

He said summer camps also enabled children to acquire new languages, develop insight into trending issues such as artificial intelligence and robotics, and showcase their country’s rich culture and heritage.

Mr Ampong said this in Accra on Thursday at a pre-departure briefing for participants embarking on the 2024 Europe and the United States of America Summer Camps and Tour programmes organised by Edibeck Consult.

This year’s delegation comprising the leadership, advisors, chaperones, and campers totals 109, with participants from 24 schools and 3 countries namely Ghana, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Eighty-four of the 109 would travel to Europe to participate in Summer Camps Holland whilst the remaining 25 would go to the United States to participate in Camp Blue Ridge.

Aside from the camping, participants would also embark on tour activities.

The Europe delegation would visit iconic places including the European Parliament in Brussels, Movie Park Germany, Köln Cathedral, Duinrell Theme and Waterpark, and Johan Cruyff Arena.

In the United States, the group would visit the Delta Flight Museum, Coca-Cola Headquarters, Georgia Aquarium, Six Flags Over Georgia, Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Site, Zoo Atlanta and CNN Headquarters.

Mr Ampong noted that Edibeck Consult, for the past five years, had focused on summer camps because of their holistic and transformational impact on children.

He expressed gratitude to the various stakeholders, including partner schools, airline service providers, trade promotion associations, and parents of the campers.

Mr Ampong encouraged the campers, saying: “Bear in mind that every challenge is an opportunity to grow, and every moment is a chance to learn. Cherish the friendships you make, the skills you acquire, and the experiences you gain. This camp is just the beginning of a lifelong journey of learning and exploration.”

Mrs Jane Okyere-Aduachie, External Relations and Special Projects, American Chamber of Commerce, Ghana, asked the campers to be ambassadors of change by portraying the good image of Ghana abroad.

She urged them to uphold teamwork, be confident speak up and be focused, attentive and observant to make the best out of the trip.

Ms Eloina Baddoo, GSA General Manager, Delta Air Lines, Ghana, encouraged the participants to network and form connections that they could leverage later in life.

Mr John Benjamin Eshun, Principal – O Level and Coordinator for International Travels, Ghana Christian International High School, asked campers to learn the positive things abroad and think critically about how the new knowledge and experience could be applied to solve Ghana’s challenges.

Mrs Rebecca Ampong, Director, and Co-Founder, of Edibeck Consult, encouraged parents to plan their finances and to spend wisely so that they could save and invest in summer camps for their children.

One of the parents shared her excitement, saying: “I’m very happy because this is the first time my son will be having this wonderful experience. And I would like most parents, if they can afford, to help their children. It’s not easy, but when we try to do it, it will give our children exposure and help open their minds.”

One of the participants, who is attending the camp for the first time, said she would take a lot of pictures, make new friends, and socialise more, adding that, she would share her new experience and knowledge with other people when back in Ghana.

She advised her colleague campers saying: “Some things come just once. So, when you get the opportunity, make the most of it. Have fun, learn new things and acquire new experiences.”

