Keta: 3,048 pupils participate in National Standardised examination 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR), July 26, GNA- A total of 3,048 pupils within the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region have participated in the National Standardised Examination (NSE) organised by the Ghana Education Service.

The exercise, about the new curriculum, was to equip pupils in basic 2, 4 and 6 across the nation with an organised test by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

Mr Ferdinand Amuzu, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Education Service (GES) in Keta, in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency, stated that standardised examinations were conducted for basic six and four pupils within the area.

He said: “We have conducted a two-day examination for pupils in basic 4 and 6 on Tuesday, July 23 and Wednesday, July 24.”

Mr. Amuzu further noted that a total of 45 schools within the Municipality with 1,603 and 1,445 pupils of basic 4 and 6 respectively participated in the exercise.

He disclosed that seven various Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) centres, which include Ketabusco, Ketasco, Aborsco, Anyasco, Afiasec, Atiasec, and Kedzi AME Zion Basic School hosted the pupils during the period.

“All pupils in the basic level are entitled to take part in this examination as they move from one stage to another until they get to the Junior high (JHS) school level,” he said.

Mr Amuzu also said all pupils were supervised in two subjects which included numeracy (mathematics) and Literacy (English Language) within the two days.

He urged parents and the public to guide, protect, and teach their wards during the upcoming vacation.

Some teachers and pupils the GNA engaged expressed satisfaction with the examinations and thanked GES for organising the academic exercise.

They explained the move would improve quality improve.

GNA

