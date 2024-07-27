Ankyernyin students encouraged to persevere for greatness 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Ankyernyin (WR), July 26, GNA -Dr Sally Sarah Acquaye, the Director of the Ankyernyin Reading Club, has encouraged Ghanaian children to aspire to greatness with hard work and perseverance.

She said the world awaited the upcoming generation with lots of opportunities and called on the children to apply knowledge and skills, coupled with determination, courage, resolve and strength to breakthrough.

Dr. Acquaye said: “Don’t be afraid to dream big, but also be prepared to put in the hard work necessary to turn those dreams into reality.

“Remember that every great achievement was once considered impossible until someone made that bold step to make it possible through hard work and perseverance.”

She was speaking as the guest of honour during the second graduation ceremony of the Ankyernyin Municipal Assembly school in the Ahanta West Municipality.

Dr. Acquaye told the graduating class, who sat for the recent Basic Education Certificate Examination, that as they entered Senior High School, they would encounter a more rigorous academic environment.

“So, stay Organized and Manage Time, Develop Good Study Habits by finding study routine that worked.

“Being involved can also help you discover your passions and potential career interests as well as building Resilience to face setbacks and disappointments,” Dr Acquaye said.

Dr. Acquaye urged them to maintain a balanced life and foster good relationships.

“Respect your teachers and peers. Communicate effectively by being open, honest, and clear to build trust and avoid misunderstandings.

“Paying attention to others, by showing interest in their thoughts and feelings, be empathetic,” the Director added.

Mrs Patricia Akosua Amissah, the Headmistress of the Ankyernyin Municipal Assembly School, congratulated the graduating class for their hardwork.

“Today marks a significant milestone in your journey. You have worked hard to reach this moment, and you should be proud of yourselves,” she said.

She reminded them that greatness was not a destination but a continuous journey, adding that every small step counted.

“Develop a growth mindset, be curious and keep learning. Your potential is limitless. Believe in yourselves. Your impact can change the world,” she added.

The Headmistress urged them to strive hard, work and persevere to make their dream a reality.

She exhorted: “Rise to the challenge, graduates! Achieve greatness through hard work and perseverance. Make your mark, and never stop striving for excellence! Congratulations, and farewell.”

The graduating class performed many recitals and dramas to drum home the need to vote wisely in the coming elections, as they also exhibited their knowledge of the sixteen regions and the Ahanta culture.

