Staff of Ada East/ West District Assemblies join CLOGSAG strike 

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu, GNA

Ada, July 6, GNA – The Ada East and West District Assemblies staff have joined the nationwide strike by the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) as it enters day three on Friday.

The leadership of CLOGSAG, on July 2, 2024, declared a nationwide strike over the Government’s failure to implement a new salary structure, which was due to take effect in January 2023.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to the Ada East Assembly at Atortorkorpe and Ada West at Sege, on Thursday and Friday, respectively, saw that workers were absent and their offices virtually empty, with only a skeletal staff who belong to other unions at post.

The development has prevented the scheduling of an assembly meeting for Ada East to elect a presiding member based on the request of some concerned members.

At Ada West, it was observed that some residents who were unaware of the strike action became stranded when they tried to access some services at the Assembly.

Some told the GNA that they heard about the strike but later heard that it had been suspended.

They called on the Government to address the grievances of the workers to enable them to return to work and attend to the needs of the public.

