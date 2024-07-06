Sharkys Family Foundation supports vulnerable households with foodstuffs 

By Solomon Gumah, GNA

Bunbong (N/R), July 06, GNA – The Sharkys Family Foundation, an NGO, has presented foodstuffs to some vulnerable families at Bunbong in the Yendi Municipality of the Northern Region.

The gesture was to bring relief to beneficiary families, especially around the farming season where there is no sufficient food for vulnerable smallholder farmers.

The items donated included six bags of maize, oil, salt, candies for children and other cooking ingredients.

The donation, which first began in 2020 from an American-based philanthropist as a support system for an individual family, has now become an annual initiative, which supports other families in the area, especially around June, July, and December to have an alternative source of feeding.

Mr Jagba Abraham, representative of Sharkys Family Foundation, who presented the items at a brief ceremony at Bunbong, said it was to minimise hunger and starvation, especially around June and July where some farmers would run out of foodstuffs.

He said it was also to sustain the beneficiaries to enable them focus on their farming activities to guarantee bumper harvest from their farms.

Pastor Jacob Wumbei of the Assemblies of God at Bunbong, whose church members also benefited from the gesture, lauded the gesture, and said it was helpful to poor and needy families in the community.

He prayed for God’s blessings to the Sharkys Family Foundation to enable it to continue to support the vulnerable in society.

Madam Jagba Bigeri, the main family, who first benefited from the donation, expressed excitement at the number of households benefiting from the initiative.

She appealed for more support to ensure that more poor and underprivileged families in the area were provided with emergency support incentives to help sustain their livelihoods.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

