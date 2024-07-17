Speed Limit Exemption L.I. withdrawn from Parliament

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, July 17, GNA – A Legislative Instrument (L.I.) seeking to grant members of Parliament, judges and ministers the privilege to use sirens and exempt them from speed limits while performing their official duties has been withdrawn from Parliament.

Mr Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Tuesday withdrew the L.I. on behalf of Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the Minister of Transport.

The proposed amendment to the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (L.I. 2180) sparked strong public outrage and opposition from a variety of sources, including the Minority Caucus in Parliament.

Other critics argued the amendment was unnecessary and inappropriate due to the nation’s pressing issues.

Mr Mensah Korsah announced the withdrawal in a formal statement on Parliament’s floor, acknowledging the concerns of the public and stakeholders.

“Mr Speaker, I rise to move that the Road Traffic Regulation Amendment 2024, which was laid on Friday, June 14, 2024, be withdrawn,” he said.

“Mr. Speaker, this has become necessary based on extensive engagement with leadership. Therefore, it is so withdrawn.”

The Minority Caucus, led by its Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, had been outspoken in their opposition to the L.I., urging members to vote against it and demanding its immediate withdrawal.

The Caucus emphasised the need for the Government to prioritise more pressing national issues; the high cost of living, food inflation, unemployment, high fuel costs, and cedi depreciation.

Meanwhile, Mr Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, has denied knowledge of such an L.I. in the House.

He clarified that Parliament did not have the constitutional authority to amend regulations, complicating an already contentious proposal.

“…There is nothing like that before Parliament,” the Speaker was quoted to have said during a public lecture on Private Member Bills at the University of Ghana on Tuesday.

“…I thought something was being done behind my back, but all my directors confirmed they had not seen any such L.I.,” he said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

